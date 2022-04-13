×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IN PICS | Flood devastation and tragedy in KwaZulu-Natal

13 April 2022 - 10:32 By SANDILE NDLOVU
Dozens of houses along the Amaoti River were washed away during the downpours.
Dozens of houses along the Amaoti River were washed away during the downpours.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday visiting flooded parts of KwaZulu-Natal that have been battered by torrential rains since last weekend.

The president will travel to Clermont, Lindelani, Ntuzuma and Emawoti to meet affected families and inspect damage to infrastructure.  

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and police minister Bheki Cele will accompany Ramaphosa during his visit.

It is estimated 59 people have lost their lives and many are missing.

A family inspects their damaged home in Nhlungwane near Ntuzuma.
A family inspects their damaged home in Nhlungwane near Ntuzuma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A section of the M4 collapsed in Westbrook.
A section of the M4 collapsed in Westbrook.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The body of man on the side of a road in Tongaat.
The body of man on the side of a road in Tongaat.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A fuel station on North Coast Road was flooded and a wall collapsed into the nearby river.
A fuel station on North Coast Road was flooded and a wall collapsed into the nearby river.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A tree washed away by flood waters came to a stop next to the Tongaat post office.
A tree washed away by flood waters came to a stop next to the Tongaat post office.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A fuel container and rubbish washed onto the beach at Blue Lagoon in Durban.
A fuel container and rubbish washed onto the beach at Blue Lagoon in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A man looks at the site where Ally's Sand company was washed away in Tongaat.
A man looks at the site where Ally's Sand company was washed away in Tongaat.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A bridge collapsed on Ntuzuma Road at Nhlungwane.
A bridge collapsed on Ntuzuma Road at Nhlungwane.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN FLOOD UPDATES | Damage likely to result in drinking water shortage

Widespread floods are wreaking havoc across the length and breadth of the province, from KwaDukuza in the north to Margate in the south.
News
4 hours ago

KZN FLOOD WRAP | Electricity, water, burials and healthcare services affected

The supply of electricity and water, burials, healthcare services and refusal removal has been affected by the severe flooding throughout Durban.
News
1 day ago

Disruptive rainfall expected to continue in parts of KZN

As some parts of Gauteng experienced sunlight and dry weather conditions on Tuesday, flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal continued to experience downpours, ...
News
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  2. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. Sunday is coldest day in Gauteng so far this year South Africa
  5. Dudula marchers issue threat: Once we're active in all provinces 'they will see' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours