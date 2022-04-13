KZN FLOOD UPDATES | KZN needs all the help it can get, starting with government
13 April 2022 - 07:10
April 13 2022 - 07:43
A father sits by his son's lifeless body who died as a result of house wall collapsing. I don't think there is pain as painful as losing a child. #PrayForKZN #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/zE1yJGqggb— TongaBonga (@NdauYaDevhula) April 13, 2022
April 13 2022 - 06:45
“When comrades chow storm water drainage systems tender monies. When early warning systems are not in place. This is not just happening because of the weather, it’s a signal that our disaster management units & our infrastructure systems are not in place”-A Ngoasheng#KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/3WucVWJ4Iz— Simamkele Dlakavu (@simamkeleD) April 12, 2022
April 13 2022 - 06:00
EDITORIAL | KZN needs all the help it can get, starting with government
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.