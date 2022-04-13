Making ends meat: Cash-strapped South Africans go without nutritious food

The rising cost of living is forcing many South Africans to cut out healthy food to make ends meet. Petrol price increases, rocketing food prices and a looming electricity tariff increase have added to the strain in a country with record unemployment.

Mervyn Abrahams from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD) said: “People are prioritising transport to get to work, electricity, which is set to increase in June, and paying off debt, as most people have to take out loans to stay afloat. Only after that do they buy food.”

The implication of less money for food is that “people are cutting back on the amount of food they eat and on the quality of food”.

“People are eating starch because it fills them. It seems like a good meal but it is missing nutritional aspects. They prioritise what we have in our baskets as core foods but they can barely afford the core foods so they buy rice or mielie meal but not both, potatoes, onions, cooking oil and stock cubes or soup to give the food flavour. If money is left they buy nutritious food such as tinned pilchards and fresh vegetables. People have dropped nutritious food because of affordability.”

The consequences for a nation consuming food void of nutritional value are devastating. It leads to stunting in children and premature death in adults from lifestyle diseases that could have been avoided had a more balanced plate of food been consumed from childhood on.

Four of the top 10 causes of natural death, according to Stats SA — diabetes, heart disease, cancer in the digestive system and hypertension — are directly related to diet.