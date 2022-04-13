×

South Africa

Manyi asks SA to pray for Zuma after spending his 80th birthday in hospital

13 April 2022 - 07:43
Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has asked SA to pray for the former president after he spent his 80th birthday in hospital.

Zuma was admitted to an undisclosed hospital where he was undergoing tests due to an illness. 

He failed to appear at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday for the start of his corruption trial linked to the controversial arms deal.

He was discharged on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Manyi, Zuma fell ill on Sunday, the night before his trial was set to begin.

The case has been postponed to May 17.

Speaking to SABC News, Manyi said they are not certain how long Zuma’s illness will last and he called on South Africans to pray for his health.

“Doctors did take him to hospital to run all kinds of tests. We don’t know how long he will be in this situation. We call on SA to keep him in their prayers,” Manyi said.

In a statement, Manyi said he hoped that despite his ill health, doctors will allow him time to spend his birthday with his family.

“His achievements over many decades are too numerous to mention and all peace-loving South Africans and people in the world have a special place in their hearts for him,” said Manyi.

“The foundation is requesting the nation to keep [former] president Zuma in your prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Zuma’s ex-fiancée, Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco, was among thos who wished him a happy birthday.

In a post shared on social media, she said Zuma and their son Sakhumzi shared a birthday.

“April 12, a date that will forever be a celebration of my treasures. Happiest birthday babakhe and Sakhaumuzi. Zuma, Nina baka Lugaju kaMantomela kaShisa, Mashingizela ashiye impi yakhe,” she wrote.

READ MORE:

