×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

North West cops accused of rape while on duty granted R3,000 bail each

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
13 April 2022 - 19:31
The Molopo magistrate's court in Mahikeng on Wednesday granted bail of R3,000 each to two policemen accused of raping a woman while on duty. File photo.
The Molopo magistrate's court in Mahikeng on Wednesday granted bail of R3,000 each to two policemen accused of raping a woman while on duty. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

Two policemen accused of raping a 20-year-old woman while on duty  were granted bail of R3,000 each.

The Molopo magistrate’s court in Mahikeng, North West, on Wednesday postponed the case against the two police officers aged 26 and 36 until May 13.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the officers were told by the court not to interfere with the state witnesses and were prohibited from making any contact with the victim.

Thousands of convicted criminals in the police, says Bheki Cele

A whopping 4,174 members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have criminal records, for a variety of crimes such as assault, theft, kidnapping ...
Politics
3 years ago

Preliminary investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) reveal that the woman alleges she was at her boyfriend’s place at Lorwaneng Village on March 30 when an argument ensued between them, and the police were called in.

After police interviewed them, she was detained for malicious damage to property as she had allegedly broken the windows at her partner’s place.

She was allegedly handcuffed and on their way to the police station, police took a detour and told her they were taking her home.

Ipid said the victim indicated they stopped near the Maseru entertainment place in Mahikeng, and the officer who was on the passenger side came to her, pushed her back and forcefully opened her mouth and made her swallow some sweet drink, which made her dizzy.

She alleges the officer undressed and raped her.

After this, she alleges the driver also raped her. All this happened while she was handcuffed.

They allegedly took her home after the ordeal, and she was subsequently taken to hospital for medical attention by her family.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

After 12 long years, gang-rape victim gets justice over shoddy police work

Her case went all the way to the ConCourt, the ruling of which is being hailed as a victory for all rape victims
News
1 week ago

Rapist cop who headed sexual offences unit dies before hearing his fate

A disgraced police captain from the Free State who was found guilty of a string of charges including rape and sexual assault has died before being ...
News
4 months ago

Alleged shoplifter claims he was raped by cop who arrested him

Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the case of a Western Cape man who claims to have been raped by a police officer who arrested him.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  2. Here’s how to check if you are owed a R350 grant from the previous cycle South Africa
  3. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  4. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  5. Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...