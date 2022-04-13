North West cops accused of rape while on duty granted R3,000 bail each

Preliminary investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) reveal that the woman alleges she was at her boyfriend’s place at Lorwaneng Village on March 30 when an argument ensued between them, and the police were called in.

After police interviewed them, she was detained for malicious damage to property as she had allegedly broken the windows at her partner’s place.

She was allegedly handcuffed and on their way to the police station, police took a detour and told her they were taking her home.

Ipid said the victim indicated they stopped near the Maseru entertainment place in Mahikeng, and the officer who was on the passenger side came to her, pushed her back and forcefully opened her mouth and made her swallow some sweet drink, which made her dizzy.

She alleges the officer undressed and raped her.

After this, she alleges the driver also raped her. All this happened while she was handcuffed.

They allegedly took her home after the ordeal, and she was subsequently taken to hospital for medical attention by her family.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.