South Africa

POLL | Have the floods in KwaZulu-Natal changed your Easter holiday plans?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
13 April 2022 - 14:13
Families looking for the remains at Nhlungwane near Ntuzuma after floods and landslides hit KZN.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

At a time when many people would be planning to head to the coast for the Easter break, KwaZulu-Natal has been devastated by flooding that destroyed homes and infrastructure and killed dozens of people.

Torrential rain and landslides have hit the area since Sunday night, displacing hundreds. Relief and rebuild efforts (to which you can contribute here) have been under way since.

The disaster may have an effect on local tourism with the Easter holidays among the busiest in the province.

However, KwaZulu-Natal chairperson of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa, Brett Tungay, told TimesLIVE hotels, lodges and guest houses are still expected to be busy.

“There will be an effect, especially this close to the Easter weekend. Members have noted some cancellations on the southern coast, but these are not large numbers.”

There had been no reports of severe damage to hotels and resorts and he expected clean up operations would be finalised before the start of the long weekend.

The biggest issue may be access to properties booked and debris on the beaches, but local government was working hard to restore services, repair infrastructure and clean up tourist areas, Tungay said.

FlySafair has also offered customers travelling to or from Durban’s King Shaka International Airport between April 13 and 22 free changes to their bookings or a full refund.

People wanting to take up this offer can email help@flysafair.co.za or message them on social media.

