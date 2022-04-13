POLL | Have the floods in KwaZulu-Natal changed your Easter holiday plans?

Torrential rain and landslides have hit the area since Sunday night, displacing hundreds. Relief and rebuild efforts (to which you can contribute here) have been under way since.

The disaster may have an effect on local tourism with the Easter holidays among the busiest in the province.

However, KwaZulu-Natal chairperson of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa, Brett Tungay, told TimesLIVE hotels, lodges and guest houses are still expected to be busy.