×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Polokwane ‘serial killer’ case postponed for high court trial date

13 April 2022 - 07:54
Alleged serial killer Themba Dube in court in November 2021.
Alleged serial killer Themba Dube in court in November 2021.
Image: Department of social development

Alleged serial killer Themba Prince Willard Dube, who is accused of kidnapping and murdering seven women in Polokwane after promising them jobs, will appear in court on April 26 to obtain a high court trial date.

Dube, 36, appeared in the Seshego magistrate’s court on Tuesday and will remain in custody after he previously abandoned applying for bail.

Earlier this year, the director of public prosecutions in Limpopo Ivy Thenga decided Dube will be tried in the Polokwane high court.

He was arrested on November 3 2021 for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone that belonged to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo in October. Dube was in custody when investigations led to the discovery of seven bodies of women dumped in the Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas.

It is alleged he lured his victims with the promise of employment.

His seven victims were identified as:

  • Sarah Moitswadi Mathiba, 42, who was reportedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo;
  • Lesotho national Moleboheng Mothibeli, 34, who was reported missing in Polokwane;
  • Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, who was reported missing in Seshego;
  • Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, who was reported missing from Luthuli Park Extension 9L in Seshego;
  • Andrea Cholo, 25, who was reported kidnapped in Seshego;
  • Chisimango Gumbo, 48, a foreign national reported missing in Seshego, and;
  • Jane Letswalo, 42, whose body was found next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Polokwane ‘serial killer’ case referred to high court

Themba Prince Willards Dube, 36, appeared in the Seshego magistrate’s court on Thursday. He is accused of kidnapping and murdering seven women.
News
2 months ago

Polokwane 'serial killer' tripped up by 'stolen cellphone' abandons bail bid

Alleged serial killer Themba Prince Willards Dube, who is accused of kidnapping seven women in Polokwane after promising them jobs, abandoned his ...
News
4 months ago

Alleged Tshwane serial killer charged with five deaths, eight kidnappings

Wellington Kachitza, 27, allegedly lured his victims under false pretences and kept them hostage. He then allegedly demanded ransom from the ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  2. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  3. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  4. Sunday is coldest day in Gauteng so far this year South Africa
  5. Dudula marchers issue threat: Once we're active in all provinces 'they will see' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours