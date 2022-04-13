Polokwane ‘serial killer’ case postponed for high court trial date

Alleged serial killer Themba Prince Willard Dube, who is accused of kidnapping and murdering seven women in Polokwane after promising them jobs, will appear in court on April 26 to obtain a high court trial date.

Dube, 36, appeared in the Seshego magistrate’s court on Tuesday and will remain in custody after he previously abandoned applying for bail.

Earlier this year, the director of public prosecutions in Limpopo Ivy Thenga decided Dube will be tried in the Polokwane high court.

He was arrested on November 3 2021 for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone that belonged to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo in October. Dube was in custody when investigations led to the discovery of seven bodies of women dumped in the Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas.

It is alleged he lured his victims with the promise of employment.

His seven victims were identified as:

Sarah Moitswadi Mathiba, 42, who was reportedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo;

Lesotho national Moleboheng Mothibeli, 34, who was reported missing in Polokwane;

Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, who was reported missing in Seshego;

Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, who was reported missing from Luthuli Park Extension 9L in Seshego;

Andrea Cholo, 25, who was reported kidnapped in Seshego;

Chisimango Gumbo, 48, a foreign national reported missing in Seshego, and;

Jane Letswalo, 42, whose body was found next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.