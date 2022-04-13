Rain damage likely to result in drinking water shortage in KZN

Households across KwaZulu-Natal were without water on Wednesday after heavy rain in the province.

Umgeni Water said the rain over the past four days had caused substantial damage to some of the utility’s raw water abstraction and conveyance infrastructure in at least three regions.

The water utility cautioned three customers — eThekwini metro, Ugu district municipality and iLembe district municipality — that potable water production by Umgeni Water had been compromised and this would result in a significant reduction in supply of drinking water.

“Following early assessments, Umgeni Water reports that two aqueducts, which convey raw water to the Durban Heights water treatment works, broke, through rock falls in the vicinity of Inanda. The aqueducts have since been taken out of use due to the risk they pose to property and people.

“Other damage reported on Tuesday has confirmed the river abstraction system in Mtwalume River on the south coast is not functioning because of blockages caused by the flooded river. Abstraction from the Umzinto River dam has reduced significantly due to high overflows, resulting in only 60% of potable water that is required being produced at Umzinto water treatment,” the water utility said.

Two aqueducts damaged in the rock fall are among four aqueducts that convey water from Nagle Dam for treatment at the Durban Heights water treatment plant.

“The consequence has been that the plant is receiving raw water from only two functioning aqueducts. The plant is treating half the amount it usually treats and supplies daily. Water treated at this plant is conveyed to eThekwini water and sanitation, which supplies consumers in the north, south, central and inner west regions of Durban.

“The potable water shortfall means eThekwini water and sanitation is unable to meet the full requirements of consumers. Until the aqueducts are repaired and brought back into full functionality, a deficit in raw water supply will prevail. Similarly, reduced supply of bulk potable water will continue to prevail. The impact on consumers will be experienced in erratic supply, interruptions in supply and low pressure in taps.”