TIMELINE | Decades-long delay tactics? Here’s how long Zuma’s corruption trial has dragged on

There seems to be no end in sight to former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal trial which continues to be mired by delay tactics more than a decade after he was charged with corruption in 2005.

Zuma was linked to the deal through his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik, who was jailed for corruption in 2005 after he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The former president faces 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. He stands accused of receiving a yearly R500,000 bribe facilitated by Shaik from a French arms deal manufacturer. The payments were to protect Thales from an investigation into the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

Here is a brief look at the matter over the years, including its more than 20 postponements.

2005 -2006: Case opened against Zuma and struck off the roll

Corruption charges were opened against Zuma in 2005. His case was heard in the Durban Magistrate's Court where it was postponed twice before a trial date was set for July the next year in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

2006: Case struck off the roll

His court appearance in July was postponed to September, where it was struck off the roll.

Shaik was released on medical parole in 2009.

2009: Corruption charges withdrawn

In 2009 the former acting head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mokotedi Mpshe withdrew all corruption charges against Zuma before he was sworn in as the country’s president.

2016: High Court sets aside decision to drop charges

In 2016 the North Gauteng High Court ruled the decision to withdraw charges was irrational and should be set aside.

2017: Appeal against the reinstatement of charges

The NPA and Zuma approached the Supreme Court of Appeals for leave to appeal a decision by the High Court. It was rejected with costs.

2018: Charges reinstated

The former president was forced to step down in 2018 and charges were reinstated.

March 2018: Application for postponement of pretrial court appearance

Zuma’s former legal representative Michael Hulley launched a bid for to postpone Zuma’s pretrial appearance in April that year. He said the application was on the basis that Zuma was awaiting the outcome of a review.

June 2018: Lawyers ask to study Thales’ representations to drop charges against it

Zuma’s co-accused Thales launched a bid to have corruption and charges against it dropped, a move which resulted in the postponement of the case after Zuma’s legal representatives asked for more time to study representations brought by Thales.

It was postponed to July and then to November. In November it was postponed to May the next year.

2019: Application for permanent stay of prosecution

The matter was postponed in May to October where the former president applied for a permanent stay of prosecution, which was dismissed by the court. The matter was postponed for a few days when it was moved again to February 2020, amid Zuma's legal team decision to appeal.

February 2020: Court issues arrest warrant after Zuma’s no show for trial

Zuma missed a court appearance, prompting judge Dhaya Pillay to issue an arrest warrant for the former president. The warrant was stayed until May of that year when Zuma was set to make his next appearance in the matter. His lawyer Daniel Mantsha had submitted a sick note from the military hospital where Zuma was treated but Pillay said it was riddled with inconsistencies.

In May it was postponed again to June, citing Covid-19 restrictions. In June the Zuma's arrest warrant was cancelled and the matter was postponed to September for the trial to start.

In September it was pushed to December., when it was postponed to February the next year "for pre-trial issues".

2021: Calls for Downer to be removed

In February it was postponed to May, with the trial to run until June and then at further dates.

In May it was postponed by a few days and then moved to July, amid calls from the defense for the removal of lead prosecutor, Advocate Billy Downer.

July 2021: Unrest, Covid-19 restriction and ConCourt battles

In July Zuma's team called for another postponement, claiming unrest and Covid-19 restrictions had prevented them from meeting with him. Zuma was set to make a “special plea” to be acquitted without trial.

The matter was postponed to August, while Zuma fought the Constitutional Court's contempt of court ruling against him.

August 2021: Zuma falls ill

In August it was postponed until September on medical grounds, after Zuma fell ill.

In September it was postponed by a few weeks while Zuma's illness was discussed. There Zuma's lawyers made a case for Downer's removal.

The case was postponed, while judge Piet Koen considered the plea.

October 2021: Zuma's appeal dismissed

In October, Koen dismissed Zuma's plea for Downer to be removed from the case

The move came after Zuma missed a string of court appearances, including the month before, due to “ill health.” However, the state said the NPA’s doctors found Zuma was fit to stand trial.

The matter was then postponed in October until April for the trial to start.

April 2022: Zuma pursues private prosecution of Downer, misses another court appearance due to ‘ill health’

Hours before Zuma was expected to attend his trial at the Pietermaritzburg high court on April 11, he announced, through the spokesperson for his JG Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, that he will pursue a private prosecution against Downer

Manyi denied this was one of Zuma’s delay tactics, saying the former president wants a fair trial.

Zuma was expected to be present in court on Monday but Manyi announced at the 11th hour the former president was sick.

Koen postponed the matter until at least the end of May, to allow the finalisation of Zuma's appeal process, presently before the Supreme Court of Appeal. (SCA)

