South Africa

WATCH | Aerial footage shows severe devastation from KZN floods

The death toll has inched above 250. Aerial footage shows the extent of the devastation.

13 April 2022 - 20:12
A ravine has opened beneath a house in Umdloti near Durban after heavy rains caused flooding in the city on April 12 2022.
Image: Orrin Singh

As provincial authorities begin to count the cost of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, aerial footage gives a picture of the extent of the destruction.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Durban earlier on Wednesday and assessed the damage with provincial officials. 

TimesLIVE reporters Orrin Singh and Sandile Ndlovu saw the city from the seat of a helicopter on Wednesday and the visuals are shocking. 

In Umdloti, a house appears to be hanging on by a thread as a ravine has opened up beneath it. In Prospecton, a Toyota dealership will need to assess the damage to hundreds of vehicles.

The pair also visited New Germany, where houses built close to a river were washed away. Several community members have been reported missing.

The death toll had risen to 259 by Wednesday evening. 

TimesLIVE

