16 charities you can donate to to help flood relief efforts in KZN

Several organisations and charities have created outreach programmes to assist those most affected by the floods that swept through KwaZulu-Natal this week, with food, blankets, building materials, water and clothing among the donations needed.

The ANC joined calls for relief and rebuilding in KwaZulu-Natal after floods caused extensive destruction and killed hundreds of people.

Torrential rain and landslides have hit the area since Sunday night, destroying homes and crucial infrastructure and displacing thousands.

On Wednesday evening, the office of the MEC of co-operative governance Sipho Hlomuka said: “The latest reports indicate that 306 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains.”

Dozens of organisations have pledged to help in the rebuilding and relief efforts.

Want to offer your support? Charities and foundations have called for monetary or material donations.

Here are some of the organisations you can donate to:

GIFT OF THE GIVERS

Gift of the Givers said hot meals, blankets, bottled water, warm clothes, sanitary pads and diapers are the initial requirements for those in low-lying areas who have lost their possessions.

Anyone who wants to donate via Gift of the Givers can make a monetary donation to:

Bank: Standard Bank

Account name: Gift of the Givers

Branch code: 057525

Account number: 052137228

Reference: KZN Floods.

Please send the deposit slip to donations@giftofthegivers.org for a formal acknowledgment and to request a section 18A tax-deductible certificate.

MEALS ON WHEELS

Non-profit organisation Meals On Wheels is providing cooked meals to all the camps where the displaced residents are sheltered after the floods, especially the coastal belt that includes eThekwini municipality, iLembe district and parts of the uMgungundlovu and Ugu districts.

“MOWCS will further assess the situation and the damages thereof to provide more assistance to the affected communities,” it said.

Monetary donations can be made to:

Bank: ABSA

Account name: Meals on Wheels Community Services SA

Account number: 4076236605

Reference: Your Name/Flood relief

ISLAM SOUTH AFRICA CHARITY