16 charities you can donate to to help flood relief efforts in KZN
Several organisations and charities have created outreach programmes to assist those most affected by the floods that swept through KwaZulu-Natal this week, with food, blankets, building materials, water and clothing among the donations needed.
The ANC joined calls for relief and rebuilding in KwaZulu-Natal after floods caused extensive destruction and killed hundreds of people.
Torrential rain and landslides have hit the area since Sunday night, destroying homes and crucial infrastructure and displacing thousands.
On Wednesday evening, the office of the MEC of co-operative governance Sipho Hlomuka said: “The latest reports indicate that 306 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains.”
Dozens of organisations have pledged to help in the rebuilding and relief efforts.
Want to offer your support? Charities and foundations have called for monetary or material donations.
Here are some of the organisations you can donate to:
GIFT OF THE GIVERS
Gift of the Givers said hot meals, blankets, bottled water, warm clothes, sanitary pads and diapers are the initial requirements for those in low-lying areas who have lost their possessions.
Anyone who wants to donate via Gift of the Givers can make a monetary donation to:
Bank: Standard Bank
Account name: Gift of the Givers
Branch code: 057525
Account number: 052137228
Reference: KZN Floods.
Please send the deposit slip to donations@giftofthegivers.org for a formal acknowledgment and to request a section 18A tax-deductible certificate.
MEALS ON WHEELS
Non-profit organisation Meals On Wheels is providing cooked meals to all the camps where the displaced residents are sheltered after the floods, especially the coastal belt that includes eThekwini municipality, iLembe district and parts of the uMgungundlovu and Ugu districts.
“MOWCS will further assess the situation and the damages thereof to provide more assistance to the affected communities,” it said.
Monetary donations can be made to:
Bank: ABSA
Account name: Meals on Wheels Community Services SA
Account number: 4076236605
Reference: Your Name/Flood relief
ISLAM SOUTH AFRICA CHARITY
*DURBAN NEEDS YOUR HELP*— Islam South Africa (@IslamCharitySA) April 13, 2022
*SANMWF *
Please donate towards helping these communities ❣️
Banking details :
Benoni Ladies Forum
Absa Dunswart
Acc no 4083402465
cheque account
632005
Ref : KZN Relief
Together making a difference 🌸 pic.twitter.com/F6xvsbXwS3
ROBIN HOOD FOUNDATION
Co-ordinator of the Robin Hood Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in KwaZulu-Natal, Jackie Psannis, told TimesLIVE there is a need for non-perishable items (such as rice, sugar beans and maize), clothing and household items.
The six drop-off sites for donations are:
- CGA Agencies, 235 Underwood Road, Pinetown, 031 708 1018, 8am-4pm;
- Broadway Pharmacy, 5 Swapo Road, Durban North, 031 563 8216, 8am-7pm;
- Wool ’n Weave, Lilies Quarter, Old Main Road, Hillcrest, 031 765 2770, 9am-4pm;
- Dormehl Phalane Real Estate, Gillitts Centre, Clifton Road, 082 726 1956, 8.30am-4.30pm; and
- Washwell Granada Laundry, 16 Chartwell Drive, Umhlanga, 083 299 4008, 7.30am-4.30pm.
Monetary donations will be used for rebuilding and relief projects, and can be made using the following banking details, or via the other payment methods on the organisation’s website.
Bank: Nedbank
Account name: The Robin Hood Foundation
Branch code: 164826
Account number: 1648160948
Reference: Your Name/Flood relief
HOPE SA
THE ANGEL NETWORK
The Angel Network NPO, with offices in Durban, is offering relief to affected communities.
Among the much-needed items are clean water and food.
Donations can be dropped off at any of the following locations:
• Gate A at Kings Park Stadium, SA Harvest Warehouse, Jackson Road, Durban;
• St Martins Church, 12 Chelsea Drive, Durban north, and;
• Gate 3, 3 Far Lane, Mt Edgecombe.
Monetary donations will be used to rebuild homes destroyed in the flooding. These can be made using the following banking details, or via the other payment methods on the organisation’s website.
Bank: Standard Bank
Account name: The Angel Network Durban
Branch: 051001
Account Number: 10145040508
Reference: Flood relief
FARMERS AID SA
This is strictly for the victims of this devastating floods...— Drought Relief Projects & Humanitarian Relief 2022 (@Relief2020) April 13, 2022
Kzn Flood Victims Fund below:
FNB Cheque account
Account name: Farmers Aid SA
Account No: 62601364813
Branch Code: 221025
Swift – FIRNZAJJ
PayPal: patrick@farmersaidsa.cf
Ref: Kzn Flood Victims Fund
DOKIMOS MINISTRIES
NPC, Dokimos Ministries International, with the ABC Forum of Churches is working with churches in several affected areas to provide food, warm clothing, blankets and other resources for those left destitute. They also offer a counselling service for those in a state of despair, and have joined rebuild efforts.
Monetary contributions can be sent to:
Bank: FNB
Account name: Dokimos Ministries International NPC
Account Number: 62734534268
Reference: Your name/ KZN relief
WE FEED SA
Want to help with those affected by the flooding in Durban? "We need this now more than ever to assist those who have lost their homes and their belongings". @weFEEDsa is working with other NPOs to provide emergency aid and relief. Please give what you can. #KZNFloods #Volunteer pic.twitter.com/8dRCpczyJ1— #WaterHeroes (@TreeshakeLife) April 12, 2022
PENNY APPEAL SA
Penny Appeal SA has asked for minimum donations of R100, as part of its Help for 100 project.
The floods caused by the heavy rains in Durban, hundreds have been displaced and lost their belongings.— Penny Appeal SA (@PennyAppealSA_) April 12, 2022
The Help for 100 project asks for a minimum donation for a minimum donation of R100 to our relief efforts.
We will be responding, and your help is needed.#DurbanFloods pic.twitter.com/BgJjZ3cKpL
LENDING HAND FOUNDATION
ITEMBA LETHU DURBAN
We need your help! Our hearts go out to the KZN community who have been hit hard by the effects of the recent torrential...Posted by IThemba Lethu Durban on Tuesday, April 12, 2022
SA HARVEST
NEW SEASON MINISTRIES
Help is still needed.... Thank you to all those who have given and sowed...God bless you with an unending harvest....Posted by Cookie Palanivelu on Wednesday, April 13, 2022
BRANCHES OF LOVE
The devastation in KZN is heartbreaking.The looting was awful but nothing can begin to describe the loss and destruction...Posted by Michelle Proude on Tuesday, April 12, 2022
KLOOF ROUND TABLE
Kloof Round Table in conjunction with Kloof Village Mall Superspar is collecting blankets, warm clothes, and...Posted by Round Table Kloof190 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022
TimesLIVE is calling on all organisations providing relief efforts in KZN to contact us with information on their outreach.
