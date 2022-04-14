Eastern Cape remains the capital for oesophageal cancer, but newer research is needed — study

Residing in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape has been linked with greater chances of having oesophageal cancer, new local research suggests.

The study by the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), which reviewed data over the last six decades spanning from 1957—2020, has found that not only are males more prone to this form of cancer, but that late presentation by cancer patients to healthcare centres is a huge factor that has often resulted in low chance of recovery.

Smoking and a diet low in fresh fruit and vegetables have been identified as risk factors for oesophageal cancer. Existing research shows that SA is one of the two countries worst affected by oesophageal cancer, with China being the second.

In both countries, environmental toxins such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, nutritional deficiencies and exposure to environmental toxins seem to play a major role in increasing the chance of developing oesophageal cancer.

Linked to a high mortality rate, this extremely aggressive cancer is generally only diagnosed at the later stages and has a poor five-year survival rate due to the limited treatment options.

In the latest research, incidence of oesophageal cancer was found to be highest in the Eastern Cape with at least 15 females per 100,000 people having this upper digestive tract cancer compared with about 25 men per 100,000. The incidence in KwaZulu-Natal is unknown.

But research on oesophageal cancer remains neglected and there are large research gaps regarding new cases, screening, curative management and follow-up treatment.