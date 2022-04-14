'It is so painful': Diepsloot migrant family distraught, unbelieving ahead of Elvis Nyathi’s funeral

Tshuma handed over the family’s last R50. Unsatisfied with that, the mob dragged Nyathi away. Fearing for her life, Tshuma remained in the shack and started phoning Nyathi’s relatives. Moments later, someone came rushing back to Tshuma, telling her that her husband had been set alight in the street outside, metres away from their home.

Tshuma has since left Diepsloot, fearing for her safety and that the mob might come back for her. She returns to the shack during the day, sitting and waiting in the same corner under the same blanket should any visitors come to pay their respects to Nyathi.

Beaten, then set alight

Residents of Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, called for a total shutdown of the area in early April after rumours started circulating about the deaths of seven people the previous week. They were all allegedly shot and killed by an “illegal immigrant”. The police have since dismissed that rumour. Col Athlenda Mathe said the police were aware of only five cases in the week in question, between March 30 and April 3.

The shutdown came amid an increase of xenophobic rhetoric nationally and the rise of vigilante groups purporting to “clean up” their neighbourhoods. Vigilante groups such as Operation Dudula blame migrants for the high rates of unemployment, crime and other social ills facing South Africans.

Though Operation Dudula’s leader, Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, who is now facing charges related to the group’s vigilantism, arrived on the day, Diepsloot residents dismissed him. They said they did not need him or Dudula to fight their battles.

Part of the demands of the shutdown in Diepsloot was that police minister Bheki Cele address residents on the progress of promises he made to the community in February 2020 after protests over the high rate of crime in the area.

Following the shutdown, Cele deployed more police, including members of the tactical response team, while the department of home affairs sent a number of immigration officials into the area. Since the night of April 6, when at least 27 people were arrested, more than 100 arrests have been made, most of them undocumented people.

No arrests have been made for Nyathi’s murder.