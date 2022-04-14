'KZN is a movie' — SA freaks out about crocodiles on the loose after floods
KwaZulu-Natal residents are on high alert after crocodiles were washed away from the Crocodile Creek Farm between Tongaat and Ballito, north of Durban, this week as floods continued to wreak havoc in the province.
The eThekwini municipality announced on Wednesday evening that nine of the 12 missing crocodiles had been recaptured with three still on the loose. It said the search for the remaining ones was continuing.
“Crocodiles in Tongaat River. The public is advised that 12 crocodiles had escaped into the Tongaat River. Nine of them have been captured, but three are still on the loose. The public is warned not to swim in the rivers and estuaries,” it tweeted.
The search for the missing crocodiles is underway. The team from KZN Wildlife and the Municipality’s conservation Section is closely monitoring the situation.— eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) April 13, 2022
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo told TimesLIVE on Wednesday authorities suspect the crocodiles “might have moved towards the Tongaat River which is less than a kilometre from the farm”.
The news was met with shock from social media users who urged residents in the province to be careful.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
KZN Ezemvelo searching for 5 Crocodiles that were washed away by recent #KZNFloods in Tongaat. pic.twitter.com/rV4vEt6axp— Andile Gogoda® 🇿🇦🇷🇺 (@AndileGogoda) April 13, 2022
Hearing about the missing crocodiles in kzn scared me a little wondering who'd want to find them— Reff Moore 🐺 (@ReffMoore) April 14, 2022
Crocodiles have escaped in the kzn areas affected by the floods 😭 yoh people need to be careful— Katz (@KingKattz) April 13, 2022
KZN starting to look like the 1995 Jumanji movie, crocodiles on the loose, this is scary— Conallo (@Conallo3) April 13, 2022
So we have crocodiles on the loose and the President is in town.— KZN Crocodile Freedom Seeker (@Seeker1Freedom) April 13, 2022
Living in KZN is really wild. Apparently we must also be on the lookout for CROCODILES? 🤣— Princess 👸🏽 (@Sisi_Sasha) April 13, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.