South Africa

'KZN is a movie' — SA freaks out about crocodiles on the loose after floods

14 April 2022 - 09:00
A crocodile believed to have escaped from a farm was spotted near the Tongaat River mouth.
Image: Screenshot

KwaZulu-Natal residents are on high alert after crocodiles were washed away from the Crocodile Creek Farm between Tongaat and Ballito, north of Durban, this week as floods continued to wreak havoc in the province. 

The eThekwini municipality announced on Wednesday evening that nine of the 12 missing crocodiles had been recaptured with three still on the loose. It said the search for the remaining ones was continuing. 

Crocodiles in Tongaat River. The public is advised that 12 crocodiles had escaped into the Tongaat River. Nine of them have been captured, but three are still on the loose. The public is warned not to swim in the rivers and estuaries,” it tweeted.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo told TimesLIVE on Wednesday authorities suspect the crocodiles “might have moved towards the Tongaat River which is less than a kilometre from the farm”.

The news was met with shock from social media users who urged residents in the province to be careful.

