'KZN is a movie' — SA freaks out about crocodiles on the loose after floods

KwaZulu-Natal residents are on high alert after crocodiles were washed away from the Crocodile Creek Farm between Tongaat and Ballito, north of Durban, this week as floods continued to wreak havoc in the province.

The eThekwini municipality announced on Wednesday evening that nine of the 12 missing crocodiles had been recaptured with three still on the loose. It said the search for the remaining ones was continuing.

“Crocodiles in Tongaat River. The public is advised that 12 crocodiles had escaped into the Tongaat River. Nine of them have been captured, but three are still on the loose. The public is warned not to swim in the rivers and estuaries,” it tweeted.