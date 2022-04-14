×

Limpopo conjoined twins die in hospital

14 April 2022 - 12:43
The conjoined twins born to a 41-year-old woman at a Limpopo hospital have died, the department of health has announced. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/KATI FINNELL

Conjoined twins born to a 41-year-old woman at the Jane Furse Hospital in Limpopo last week died on Thursday.

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said in a statement the twins deteriorated overnight and died in the early hours of the morning.

According to the department, since their admission to Mankweng Neonatal ICU, specialists from various clinical disciplines from both the Mankweng-Pietersburg Complex and Dr George Mukhari Central Hospital had been hard at work in pursuit of the best possible intervention for the case.

The department said initial studies revealed multiple complexities.

“We were hopeful that the scheduled joint academic meeting between specialists from Mankweng Tertiary Academic and George Mukhari Central Academic Hospital would bring the desired results for the future of the twins. Unfortunately, the twins could not make it. Our sincere condolences to the family and community at large,” said Ramathuba.

The babies were born via C-section last Thursday.

The mother, who was a referral from a clinic, was diagnosed as a normal twin pregnancy during antenatal clinic visits and it was only during the operation that doctors discovered the babies were joined at the chest and abdomen.

