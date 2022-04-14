×

South Africa

More than 100 Western Cape crèches risk losing government subsidies

14 April 2022 - 11:33 By TImesLIVE
More than 100 early childhood development centres in the Western Cape are at risk of losing their subsidies. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/RAWPIXEL

More than 100 early childhood development centres (ECDs) in the Western Cape risk losing their funding after they failed to send banking details to the provincial education department.

Nationally, responsibility for ECDs passed from social development to basic education on April 1.

The Western Cape said on Thursday it wrote to 819 ECDs in January asking them to confirm their banking details so subsidies could be paid. About 715 centres “returned the required documentation and have been successfully migrated to the education department”, the department said.

“The documentation for 104 ECDs remains outstanding despite ongoing calls for them to submit the paperwork. The consequence is that without the required documentation we are unable to make payment to them.

“We appeal to these centres to contact us as soon as possible so ... they receive their subsidy timeously.”

The department said the 104 ECDs would be visited next week. They could also call 021-483-2519 for help or e-mail Kim.Hendricks@westerncape.gov.za.

“A lot of work has gone into the transfer of this function and we will continue to work hard to ensure it is a success. We cannot, however, process payments that are not in line with financial regulations and the receipt of these basic documents will ensure the uninterrupted financing of these centres.”

TimesLIVE

