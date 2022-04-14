×

South Africa

Northern Cape courts hand life sentences to three rapists

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
14 April 2022 - 17:32
A 36-year-old man who raped a 78-year-old woman in Ritchie in the Northern Cape in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

Two courts in the Northern Cape have handed life sentences to three rapists.

In the first case, the Kimberley regional court on Thursday sentenced Sizwe Ntwane, 36,  to life imprisonment for raping an 80-year-old woman. She was 78 when the rape occurred. 

On the evening of June 3 2020, the accused broke into the home of the victim in Ritchie, near Kimberley, where he assaulted and raped her.

After the incident, the accused reportedly spent the night in the victim's bed and was arrested the next day. The prosecution successfully opposed the accused's bail application and he was remanded until the conclusion of his trial.

In the second case, the Warrenton regional court sentenced Orapeleng Thompson, 22, and Letlhogonolo Motshabi, 26, to life imprisonment for raping a 43-year-old woman on October 1 2018.

The woman was on her way home to Ikhutseng in Warrenton when she was accosted by the two accused. They dragged her to nearby bushes where they raped her and later robbed her before fleeing.

The men were arrested a week later.

The court found the accused guilty on charges of rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances. They were both sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and 15 years for robbery.

“We believe these sentences will work as a deterrent to other criminals,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

