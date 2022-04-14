Protesters block Durban's M19 and 'stone cars' after being removed from temporary shelter

Durban metro police's senior superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad said between 80 to 100 protesters were unhappy about being moved from a school on Thursday and "started burning the roadway" and stoning passing motorists.

"They were taken to the school from the informal settlement which borders the river which had burst its banks as a temporary measure because of the danger. However, they had to be moved from the school on Thursday and were due to be housed in a nearby community hall. This made them angry," he said.

Sewpersad said they had called the local councillor to intervene and negotiate with the disgruntled residents.

TimesLIVE

