Protesters block Durban's M19 and 'stone cars' after being removed from temporary shelter
About 100 people from informal settlements around the M19 near Reservoir Hills, Durban, took to the streets, burning tyres and allegedly stoning cars in protest against being removed from a temporary shelter after their homes were destroyed in the floods.
M19 / Reservoir hills
Please avoid the Reservoir Hills offramp and surrounding areas as protest action has just started happening. Services are mobile to the scene.
Durban metro police's senior superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad said between 80 to 100 protesters were unhappy about being moved from a school on Thursday and "started burning the roadway" and stoning passing motorists.
"They were taken to the school from the informal settlement which borders the river which had burst its banks as a temporary measure because of the danger. However, they had to be moved from the school on Thursday and were due to be housed in a nearby community hall. This made them angry," he said.
Sewpersad said they had called the local councillor to intervene and negotiate with the disgruntled residents.
