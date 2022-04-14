×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Second prison escape reported in less than 24 hours

14 April 2022 - 15:34 By TIMESLIVE
A prisoner escaped from the Barberton Correctional Facility, the department of correctional services said on Thursday. Stock photo.
A prisoner escaped from the Barberton Correctional Facility, the department of correctional services said on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The department of correctional services on Thursday reported that another convict has escaped.

A prisoner fled from the Barberton Correctional Facility in Mpumalanga.

This was the second escape case recorded in less than 24 hours after three prisoners escaped from a Western Cape prison on Wednesday night. One of them was rearrested shortly afterwards.

Convicted murderer, rapist and robber Amos Mashaba has escaped from Barberton prison.
Convicted murderer, rapist and robber Amos Mashaba has escaped from Barberton prison.
Image: Supplied / DCS

Department spokesperson Sechaba Mphahlele said they were still probing how the Barberton inmate escaped.

“An investigation has been instituted and the circumstances relating to the escape will be revealed once it has been concluded,” he said.

“The name of the inmate is Amos Shabangu Mashaba. He is 46, from Bushbuckridge, Cunningmore A. He was convicted of rape, theft, murder and robbery. He is serving a life sentence at Barberton Medium B.”

The department has called on the public to assist with any information that may lead to Mashaba’s rearrest.

“He is considered dangerous and if spotted, information should be shared with the nearest police station.” 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Gunmen ‘abduct’ murder suspect from Thembisa hospital

The department of correctional services on Tuesday said a remand detainee had been abducted by two armed gunmen in Thembisa, Gauteng.
News
1 week ago

Correctional services investigates death of inmate after 'attack' at prison

The department of correctional services has confirmed that it's investigating the death of an inmate who died during a scuffle at the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Dangerous prisoners break out of North West correctional facility

Four prisoners broke out of the Rooigrond Correctional Facility near Mahikeng in the North West on Tuesday.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here’s how to check if you are owed a R350 grant from the previous cycle South Africa
  2. Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all ... South Africa
  3. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  4. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  5. Bantu Holomisa: SA must hear out Operation Dudula South Africa

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground