×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Short taste of freedom for Western Cape prisoner as he is rearrested shortly after prison break

14 April 2022 - 06:41 By TImesLIVE
Prison authorities are still searching for two people who fled from a Western Cape prison on Wednesday night.
Prison authorities are still searching for two people who fled from a Western Cape prison on Wednesday night.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A Western Cape prisoner who escaped  from the Malmesburg Correctional Facility only had a short taste of freedom after he was rearrested within hours of his escape.

In a statement, the department of correctional services said the escapee had fled the prison facility with two other prisoners at around 8pm on Wednesday.

The department announced his recapture after just after 11pm.

“A joint 72-hour activation operation by various law enforcement agencies is continuing, and the arrest of the remaining two escapees, Alexander Pieters, alleged crime of assault, and Juneal Jacobs, arrested for murder, is imminent,” said department spokesperson Sechaba Mphahlele.  

“The department of correctional services has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape, and the preliminary investigation report will determine further course of action. DCS remains committed to safe and secure custody, and we call upon members of the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the speedy arrest of the two inmates as well as any other perpetrators,” Mphahlele added.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Gunmen ‘abduct’ murder suspect from Thembisa hospital

The department of correctional services on Tuesday said a remand detainee had been abducted by two armed gunmen in Thembisa, Gauteng.
News
1 week ago

‘Daring escape’ plan worked, but awaiting trial prisoner did not get far

A 48-year-old awaiting trial prisoner who escaped from police custody in Mossel Bay "under false pretences" was caught just hours later hitching a ...
News
5 months ago

Dangerous prisoners break out of North West correctional facility

Four prisoners broke out of the Rooigrond Correctional Facility near Mahikeng in the North West on Tuesday.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here’s how to check if you are owed a R350 grant from the previous cycle South Africa
  2. Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all ... South Africa
  3. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  4. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  5. Bantu Holomisa: SA must hear out Operation Dudula South Africa

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...