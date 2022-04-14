Short taste of freedom for Western Cape prisoner as he is rearrested shortly after prison break

A Western Cape prisoner who escaped from the Malmesburg Correctional Facility only had a short taste of freedom after he was rearrested within hours of his escape.

In a statement, the department of correctional services said the escapee had fled the prison facility with two other prisoners at around 8pm on Wednesday.

The department announced his recapture after just after 11pm.

“A joint 72-hour activation operation by various law enforcement agencies is continuing, and the arrest of the remaining two escapees, Alexander Pieters, alleged crime of assault, and Juneal Jacobs, arrested for murder, is imminent,” said department spokesperson Sechaba Mphahlele.

“The department of correctional services has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape, and the preliminary investigation report will determine further course of action. DCS remains committed to safe and secure custody, and we call upon members of the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the speedy arrest of the two inmates as well as any other perpetrators,” Mphahlele added.

TimesLIVE

