Standard Bank donates R2m to NGOs working for KZN flood relief
Standard Bank has donated R2m to two NGOs in KwaZulu-Natal to provide relief in the form of food, shelter and necessities for people affected by flooding in the province.
The bank said on Thursday the donation will be split equally between the Gift of the Givers Foundation and OneFarm Share, a platform that facilitates the collection of edible surplus food from farmers and the distribution of the produce to community organisations in need.
“It is with deep regret and sadness that we learn of the extent of the devastation caused by heavy rain and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal,” Standard Bank CEO Lungisa Fuzile said.
The impact on people's lives would be felt for a long time, he said.
“We mourn the loss of life and extend our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and colleagues who have lost loved ones.”
The greatest need was emergency relief: shelter, necessities, clothing and food.
Standard Bank called on its employees, customers and businesses in SA to help raise money to assist those in need. The bank will match, through its Rand4Rand initiative, all donations made by employees to Gift of the Givers and OneFarm Share.
“We have a donation page on SnapScan that can be used to send funds directly to the NGOs.”
