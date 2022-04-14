Ten people from one family killed in KwaZulu-Natal floods

The Mdlalose family suffered a devastating loss in the recent heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal which resulted in floods, mudslides, building and bridge collapses and scores of vehicles and people being swept away.

On Wednesday, Nonkululeko Mdlalose, who met President Cyril Ramaphosa when he visited the flood-ravaged area, tearfully told him 10 of her family members were killed on Monday night.

“I think they were all sleeping because the incident happened at around 11pm at night,” Mdlalose said.

She said it seemed her neighbour’s brick and mortar home had crumbled , creating an avalanche that descended onto their home, sweeping everyone down the hill.