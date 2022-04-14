×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Health ministry briefs media on the current health regulations

14 April 2022 - 09:20 By TimesLIVE

Minister of Health Doctor Joe Phaahla and his deputy minister Doctor Sibongiseni Dhlomo brief the Portfolio Committee on Health on the progress made with regards to the process of amending the current health regulations ahead of the submission deadline for public comments.

The regulations are aimed at dealing with Covid-19 and other notifiable conditions outside the national state of disaster.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here’s how to check if you are owed a R350 grant from the previous cycle South Africa
  2. Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all ... South Africa
  3. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  4. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  5. Bantu Holomisa: SA must hear out Operation Dudula South Africa

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...