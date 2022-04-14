×

South Africa

Zimbabwe sympathises with SA after deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal

14 April 2022 - 07:28 By TIMESLIVE
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conveyed his condolences to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of SA following the deadly KZN floods.
Image: FILE

Zimbabwe has become one of the first countries to convey condolences to SA after heavy rains that have left more than 300 people dead in KwaZulu-Natal this week.

Taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa shared his sympathies.

“Horrifying news from SA today. My deepest sympathies to all those affected by the flooding and to the great people of SA,” said Mnangagwa.

“Zimbabwe stands with you,” he said in the tweet directed at President Cyril Ramaphosa.

KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday declared a state of disaster in the province after heavy rains led to flooding, mudslides, collapsed buildings and vehicles being swept away . Graves were also uprooted in the raging waters.

Ramaphosa on Wednesday visited the province where he met locals who were hardest hit by the disaster.

“This is a catastrophe of enormous proportions and we need to act with haste to assist affected communities. We are working to gazette declaring KZN a provincial state of disaster so we can do things quickly,” he said.

TimesLIVE

