Zimbabwe sympathises with SA after deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal

Zimbabwe has become one of the first countries to convey condolences to SA after heavy rains that have left more than 300 people dead in KwaZulu-Natal this week.

Taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa shared his sympathies.

“Horrifying news from SA today. My deepest sympathies to all those affected by the flooding and to the great people of SA,” said Mnangagwa.