Deadline for public comment on Covid-19 regulations extended as parties prepare to fight

“When Covid-19 started, as a committee we were there. We were the committee at the coalface. We were right there with every attempt to save lives. We were driven to save lives and the economy. We were there at the onset and we urged the department to do certain things regarding the coronavirus, infection and the spread of the virus. We were combating the spread of infections. We were there in the beginning when we said facilities needed to be put in place. We put up a fight for field hospitals, for ventilators, oxygen and so on.

“At every turn when something had been put in place we were the same people who objected to what had been put in place. I find it very strange and illogical that when one realises something is not in place and an attempt is made to put it in place, one objects to what is being put in place,” Jacobs said.

He stressed the regulations introduced during the pandemic contributed to lowering the rise in infections, and said there was no way the wearing of masks and other non-pharmaceutical interventions should be discontinued.

He cautioned those who were opposed to the regulations to take into consideration that a change of season would bring about health changes.

“We have just come from the summer period and are going into winter. Other countries experienced increased numbers of infections during their winter. We are fortunate the Omicron variant was not as dangerous because the prevention strategies put in place by the department saved many lives.”

TimesLIVE

