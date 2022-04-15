×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban cemeteries reopen for burials

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
15 April 2022 - 09:38
Due to flooding, the eThekwini municipality was unable to accept requests for burial. On Tuesday human remains washed up at Ntuzuma Cemetery.
Due to flooding, the eThekwini municipality was unable to accept requests for burial. On Tuesday human remains washed up at Ntuzuma Cemetery.
Image: Orrin Singh

Burials in Durban cemeteries resumed on Friday after widespread flooding in the city.

eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed the public could make bookings to lay their loved ones to rest.

“Burial bookings are open, except for eTafuleni where conditions are not yet conducive for burials,” he said.

Mayisela said people should first visit the relevant cemetery office to ascertain the availability of burial space.

Due to flooding, the city was unable to accept requests for burials until the situation improved.

“This was due to ground being saturated after heavy rains. We monitored the situation at all our grave sites to ensure we are able to conduct burials. Since Tuesday, our councillors and officials are working closely with families of the deceased to ensure burial assistance is provided,” said Mayisela.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Estimated flood damage R757m, says eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda

In a statement ahead of the Easter weekend, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the number of visitors to KZN is expected to drop 'because there are ...
News
18 hours ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa hears first-hand accounts of losses, missing family members in KZN floods

Residents of New Germany in eThekwini were among the first to be visited by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday when he headed to sites hard-hit ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Looters arrested in Umlazi South Africa
  2. Here’s how to check if you are owed a R350 grant from the previous cycle South Africa
  3. R60,000 for each person smuggled into SA: Immigration officer bust at Joburg ... South Africa
  4. Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all ... South Africa
  5. Dudula's Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini must answer case for 'beating mom's tenant' in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground