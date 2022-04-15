R1bn from national human settlements department for flood-ravaged KZN

KwaZulu-Natal will receive about R1bn from the national department of human settlements after thousands of houses were destroyed during the floods this week.

Minister of human settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi and MEC for human settlements and public works Jomo Sibiya visited Molweni and KwaNyuswa on Friday morning.

Afterwards Kubayi announced the preliminary assessment report from the provincial department of human settlements indicated there were more than 13,500 households affected with just over 3,927 houses destroyed and 8,097 houses partially destroyed.

To ensure an immediate response, funding was reprioritised in line with section 6 (a) of the Division of Revenue Act.

“This has allowed that the human settlements grants mentioned above be reprioritised to alleviate the impact of the disaster. To put this into effect, a revised cash flow was submitted to National Treasury on April 14 and positive response has been received.

“The payments will be processed next week. This will allow an amount of approximately R1bn to flow to the province from the national department of human settlements,” the provincial department of human settlements said.