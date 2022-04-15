×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'There’ll be serious consequences beyond paying a fine': Mbalula warns motorists

15 April 2022 - 12:00
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Image: Supplied

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has warned motorists against disobeying the law over the Easter long weekend. 

This week, the minister launched the Easter road safety campaign which focuses on safety belts, roadworthiness of vehicles, fatigue, drunk driving, pedestrian safety, dangerous driving, speeding, recklessness and overtaking on barrier lines.

Speaking on 702, Mbalula said the Easter weekend will be challenging, with fatalities expected. 

He called on motorists to play their part in making sure there is no reckless behaviour. 

“We are going to intensify our efforts of law enforcement and awareness drives. It is becoming monotonous to keep telling people to arrive alive, but they continue to do certain things that are unimaginable, that even a child would not repeat.”

Top tips to keep you safe on the roads this Easter weekend

As the Easter long weekend approaches, many families will be planning short vacations across SA to get away and spend quality time with each other. ...
Motoring
3 days ago

The biggest killers were reckless motorists and Mbalula warned there would be serious consequences beyond paying a fine. 

“As long as we are not in a position to tighten the law for motorists to know there are serious consequences for disobeying the law beyond paying fines, it will be business as usual.

“If an accident can put you in jail, I think there will be a change in attitude.” 

Mbalula also urged pedestrians to work with motorists by wearing “identifiable clothing” should they be on the road when it’s dark. 

What are the busiest routes during Easter?

According to the transport department, the busiest routes at this time of the year are the N1 from Gauteng to Limpopo, the N3 from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal, the N2 from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape, the N14 from Gauteng to the North West and the N12 from Gauteng to Mpumalanga. 

Last year's figures showed that 189 crashes were recorded over the Easter period, resulting in 235 fatalities. 

KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape recorded the most fatalities. 

Over the past five years, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Limpopo accounted for the highest numbers of fatalities.

In 2020, road accidents over Easter declined by 83% and only 26 crashes were recorded which resulted in 28 fatalities. 

However, Mbalula noted that comparing 2020s statistics with previous years was not realistic as the Covid-19 lockdown had drastically limited movement on the roads.

READ MORE

Motorists with expired licences given ‘final’ reprieve until May 5

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says no further extensions will be possible due to the end of state of disaster
Motoring
2 days ago

Travelling to Durban this long weekend? Here’s how much it will cost you — and how much it cost five years ago

Will you be heading down to Durban this Easter weekend?
News
1 day ago

POLL | Have the floods in KwaZulu-Natal changed your Easter holiday plans?

Will you be making the trip to Durban this weekend?
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Looters arrested in Umlazi South Africa
  2. Here’s how to check if you are owed a R350 grant from the previous cycle South Africa
  3. R60,000 for each person smuggled into SA: Immigration officer bust at Joburg ... South Africa
  4. Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Aerial footage shows severe devastation from KZN floods South Africa

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground