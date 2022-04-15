'There’ll be serious consequences beyond paying a fine': Mbalula warns motorists

The biggest killers were reckless motorists and Mbalula warned there would be serious consequences beyond paying a fine.

“As long as we are not in a position to tighten the law for motorists to know there are serious consequences for disobeying the law beyond paying fines, it will be business as usual.

“If an accident can put you in jail, I think there will be a change in attitude.”

Mbalula also urged pedestrians to work with motorists by wearing “identifiable clothing” should they be on the road when it’s dark.

What are the busiest routes during Easter?

According to the transport department, the busiest routes at this time of the year are the N1 from Gauteng to Limpopo, the N3 from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal, the N2 from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape, the N14 from Gauteng to the North West and the N12 from Gauteng to Mpumalanga.

Last year's figures showed that 189 crashes were recorded over the Easter period, resulting in 235 fatalities.

KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape recorded the most fatalities.

Over the past five years, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Limpopo accounted for the highest numbers of fatalities.

In 2020, road accidents over Easter declined by 83% and only 26 crashes were recorded which resulted in 28 fatalities.

However, Mbalula noted that comparing 2020s statistics with previous years was not realistic as the Covid-19 lockdown had drastically limited movement on the roads.