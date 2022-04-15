WATCH | ‘The wall fell on me and my child’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding

When Meli Sokela recounts the story of the day his home was destroyed by flooding, the pain is visible in his eyes.

He recalls a loud noise like thunder before the wall of his home collapsed.

“I hear a noise like a thunderstorm, thereafter I hear the sound of the walls falling on to me and my child. After that, I tried to call my neighbours to help me. They tried to help me for two hours. I survived but unfortunately my child did not,” he told Reuters.