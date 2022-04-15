×

South Africa

WATCH | ‘The wall fell on me and my child’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding

Two fathers speak of the devastating floods and the struggle to save their children.

15 April 2022 - 06:00 By TIMESLIVE
The worst floods in decades have killed hundreds of people and destroyed bridges, dams, roads, homes and multi-story buildings. Hundreds of schools and other public facilities have been closed.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

When Meli Sokela recounts the story of the day his home was destroyed by flooding, the pain is visible in his eyes. 

He recalls a loud noise like thunder before the wall of his home collapsed. 

“I hear a noise like a thunderstorm, thereafter I hear the sound of the walls falling on to me and my child. After that, I tried to call my neighbours to help me. They tried to help me for two hours. I survived but unfortunately my child did not,” he told Reuters. 

Sokela is one of hundreds of people to have lost loved ones. Officials have placed the death toll at 306. 

Another Durban resident, Jomba Phiri, spoke about his brush with death.  He was trapped in a mudslide along with this son. 

 

TimesLIVE

