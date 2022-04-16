Cape Town firefighters lend a hand in flood-devastated KZN

A Cape Town fire and rescue team arrived in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday to help their counterparts recover the bodies of flood victims.

Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the city had also called for donations for the flood victims. He shared pictures of the team “getting their 4x4 vehicles, and off to be deployed”.

“This is a highly trained group. Technical rescuers, divers and medics. They will do us proud,” said Smith.

“Two teams are dealing with two separate water rescues now and one team is assessing a structure which collapsed where a person is trapped.