×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cape Town taxi driver arrested for allegedly extorting money from motorist

16 April 2022 - 11:53
A taxi driver is set to appear in court on extortion and theft charges.
A taxi driver is set to appear in court on extortion and theft charges.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A Cape Town taxi driver is set to appear in court for allegedly extorting money from a motorist.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Frederick Van Wyk said police apprehended the suspect on Thursday. Van Wyk said the alleged extortion happened in the CBD.

“Members attached to Cape Town Central SAPS acted on information that a suspect in an extortion and theft case was spotted at the bus terminus opposite Strand Street, Cape Town,” said Van Wyk.

Cut crime and economy will boom, says Western Cape police chief

Multiple killings, railway metal theft, gangs, drugs, extortion and kidnappings will keep the undaunted veteran busy
News
4 days ago

“According to reports earlier during the week, the complainant was accosted by taxi drivers operating at the bus terminus who threatened and demanded R500 from the complainant.

“The taxi drivers threatened to impound the vehicle if he does not comply, but when they searched the complainant they found him to be without money.

“Thereafter they took his cellular telephone, stating they will release it back to him once he provides the R500.”

Van Wyk said the suspect will appear in court once charged.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Bogus cops kidnap and rob man of R12,700 in Free State

Free State police are searching for four men who kidnapped a man and robbed him of R12,700 in Odendaalsrus this week.
News
1 month ago

Two bust for extorting money from man they accused of infecting sex worker with HIV

The Hawks have come to the rescue of a Limpopo businessman whom two men allegedly extorted money from after he “reportedly used the services of a ...
News
3 months ago

Cape Town cops arrested for extortion after 'asking dagga dealer for bribe'

Four Cape Town police officers are set to appear in court on extortion charges on Friday. The three sergeants and a constable were arrested on ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Looters arrested in Umlazi South Africa
  2. Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden and Finland join Nato World
  3. Man claims he was detained for breaking fast on Gautrain South Africa
  4. R60,000 for each person smuggled into SA: Immigration officer bust at Joburg ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Aerial footage shows severe devastation from KZN floods South Africa

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground