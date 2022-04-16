Cape Town taxi driver arrested for allegedly extorting money from motorist
A Cape Town taxi driver is set to appear in court for allegedly extorting money from a motorist.
Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Frederick Van Wyk said police apprehended the suspect on Thursday. Van Wyk said the alleged extortion happened in the CBD.
“Members attached to Cape Town Central SAPS acted on information that a suspect in an extortion and theft case was spotted at the bus terminus opposite Strand Street, Cape Town,” said Van Wyk.
“According to reports earlier during the week, the complainant was accosted by taxi drivers operating at the bus terminus who threatened and demanded R500 from the complainant.
“The taxi drivers threatened to impound the vehicle if he does not comply, but when they searched the complainant they found him to be without money.
“Thereafter they took his cellular telephone, stating they will release it back to him once he provides the R500.”
Van Wyk said the suspect will appear in court once charged.
