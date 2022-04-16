Duduzile celebrates Jacob Zuma's 80th birthday with tequila worth thousands
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has set tongues wagging online after celebrating her father’s 80th birthday with an expensive bottle of tequila.
Former president Jacob Zuma celebrated his 80th birthday this week at Nkandla after he was discharged from hospital.
He was taken to an undisclosed hospital on Sunday, before his birthday on Tuesday, for tests.
According to his foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma fell ill on Sunday, the night before his corruption trial linked to the controversial arms deal was set to begin.
The case has been postponed to May 17.
Taking to social media, Zuma-Sambudla showed off the Don Julio 1942 Tequila bottle, which formed part of the birthday celebrations at the Nkandla homestead.
"[Former] president Zuma belongs to the class of 1942,” wrote Zuma-Sambudla.
The imported tequila costs between R9,000 and R10,000 at liquor outlets in SA, including Takealot.
Why so expensive, you ask? Well, according to its makers, the iconic Don Julio 1942 Tequila “is the choice of connoisseurs around the globe”.
“Produced in small batches and aged for a minimum of two and a half years, Don Julio 1942 Tequila is handcrafted in tribute to the year that Don Julio González began his tequila-making journey.”
In a statement, the foundation said Zuma thanked people who wished him well for his birthday.
"[Former] president Zuma was humbled by the outpouring [of] love and good wishes that he received, including the prayers for his speedy recovery. The well-wishing messages and gifts continued pouring in after the birthday.”
The foundation said Zuma was in high spirits surrounded by his family.
