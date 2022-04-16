Duduzile celebrates Jacob Zuma's 80th birthday with tequila worth thousands

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has set tongues wagging online after celebrating her father’s 80th birthday with an expensive bottle of tequila.

Former president Jacob Zuma celebrated his 80th birthday this week at Nkandla after he was discharged from hospital.

He was taken to an undisclosed hospital on Sunday, before his birthday on Tuesday, for tests.

According to his foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma fell ill on Sunday, the night before his corruption trial linked to the controversial arms deal was set to begin.

The case has been postponed to May 17.

Taking to social media, Zuma-Sambudla showed off the Don Julio 1942 Tequila bottle, which formed part of the birthday celebrations at the Nkandla homestead.

"[Former] president Zuma belongs to the class of 1942,” wrote Zuma-Sambudla.