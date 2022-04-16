×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sassa ups grants again as KZN flood death toll nears 400

16 April 2022 - 15:14
People find clothes of their late relatives in the rubble of a building destroyed by flooding at the KwaNdengezi Station, near Durban, on April 16 2022.
People find clothes of their late relatives in the rubble of a building destroyed by flooding at the KwaNdengezi Station, near Durban, on April 16 2022.
Image: Reuters/Rogan Ward

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) will increase the value of cash benefits from R700 to R1,980 for disaster cases where people have lost all of their belongings, and double that if there has been a loss of life.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) made the announcement on Saturday when providing an update on the death toll from this week's floods.

According to the latest update, the death toll has increased to 398, with 27 people still missing.

Cogta said the value of a normal food voucher increased on Wednesday from R700 to R1,200.

“The province of KwaZulu-Natal continues much-needed support from all sectors of our society as it deals with one of the most tragic natural disasters to have ever occurred in the province,” it said.

The national human settlements department said on Friday it had allocated R1bn for flood relief, and the department of water & sanitation has set aside R45m to provide 80 water tankers. 

Cogta said mop-up operations and repairs to damaged infrastructure have begun. “The National Ports Authority has been able to open an alternative route to the Durban port, on Bayhead Road, for the transportation of essential items such as fuel and food.”

At least 58 healthcare facilities in eThekwini, iLembe, Ugu, Umgungundlovu and King Cetshwayo districts have been severely affected by the floods — with most buildings suffering damage to their roof, floors and fencing.

The SA Weather Service warned of more rain in eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, uMdoni and uMzumbe on Saturday. 

“Residents in these areas are urged to exercise utmost caution as the heavy rains could trigger more floods and mudslides.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE

WATCH | ‘The wall fell on me and my child’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding

Two fathers speak of the devastating floods and the struggle to save their children.
News
1 day ago

Estimated flood damage R757m, says eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda

In a statement ahead of the Easter weekend, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the number of visitors to KZN is expected to drop 'because there are ...
News
2 days ago

16 charities you can donate to to help flood relief efforts in KZN

Charities and foundations have called for monetary or material donations. Here are some of the organisations you can donate to:
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Looters arrested in Umlazi South Africa
  2. Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden and Finland join Nato World
  3. Man claims he was detained for breaking fast on Gautrain South Africa
  4. R60,000 for each person smuggled into SA: Immigration officer bust at Joburg ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Aerial footage shows severe devastation from KZN floods South Africa

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground