×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Afternoon nap leads to dramatic sea rescue in river mouth

17 April 2022 - 13:32 By TimesLIVE
NSRI officials saved a man from drowning in the Swartkops River Mouth on Saturday
NSRI officials saved a man from drowning in the Swartkops River Mouth on Saturday
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

Quick-saying sea rescue officials saved a man from drowning after his boat capsized in a river mouth while he was asleep in the cabin.

National Sea Rescue Institute crew from Gqeberha rushed to the Swartkops River mouth on Saturday after eyewitnesses reported a boat capsizing there.

“Blue Water Bay lifeguards rescue craft reached the 45-year-old local man in the surfline in the river mouth and rescued him onto their rescue craft and he was brought to shore,” said NSRI Gqeberha duty coxswain Stephen van den Berg.

“It appears that his river boat craft may have broken anchor, while the man may have been asleep below deck, drifting towards the river mouth in an outgoing tide and capsized in the river mouth,” Van den Berg said.

“Sadly his dog was found washed up on the beach deceased,” Van den Berg added.

The boat was recovered.

“Our thoughts are with the man and his family following the sad loss of their canine,” Van der Berg said.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE

Two pupils who drowned in Durban were from Ekurhuleni school

The Gauteng education department on Monday confirmed that the two pupils who drowned on a Durban beach at the weekend are from the province.
News
2 weeks ago

Gauteng pupils counselled after teammates drown while on tour in Durban

Pupils from Hoërskool Birchleigh in Gauteng are receiving counselling after two classmates drowned in Durban during a rugby tour.
News
2 weeks ago

British man dies on KZN beach

Police have opened an inquest docket into the death of a British man at a beach in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Looters arrested in Umlazi South Africa
  2. Virologist issues warning to world over Covid-19 travel bans on SA South Africa
  3. Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden and Finland join Nato World
  4. Man claims he was detained for breaking fast on Gautrain South Africa
  5. Duduzile celebrates Jacob Zuma's 80th birthday with tequila worth thousands South Africa

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground