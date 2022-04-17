KZN FLOOD UPDATES | Government is looking at bringing in an independent agency to manage some of the billions earmarked for disaster relief

April 17 2022 - 07:30

KZN floods: Good news, and bad, for flood-hit homeowners

The good news for the thousands of KwaZulu-Natal homeowners whose homes were totally or party destroyed by raging floodwaters is that their insurers will most likely settle their claims.

But the bad news is they could only be paid about half of the replacement costs.

That’s because almost 80% of South Africans are underinsured by an average of 51.9% on their building and possessions, according to the country’s largest insurance valuator, Quantum Risk Assessment.