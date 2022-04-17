×

South Africa

Two armed robbery attempts foiled by cops

Two planned hits on Gauteng businesses ambushed by police

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
17 April 2022 - 13:04
Suspected armed robbers taken into custody will be profiled by detectives to determine whether they can be linked to other crimes.
ARMED ROBBERS ARRESTED
Image: Supplied

A gang of 12 armed men is behind bars after police ambushed them during a robbery attempt in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday afternoon.

The success comes two days after another armed gang was arrested in Sebokeng and firearms recovered.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said Benoni police were alerted about a business robbery in progress at a transport company. Members of the highway patrol, the Johannesburg Flying Squad and K9 unit immediately headed out to the scene where they came under gunfire from the gang.

Police retaliated and 12 gang members were arrested and five unlicensed firearms recovered.

Masondo said preliminary investigations suggest about 14 armed men arrived on the scene in a sedan and three truck horses and held security guards at gunpoint. The robbers then attached trailers loaded with copper to the trucks and were preparing to leave when they were intercepted by police and private security guards. Two robbers appear to have escaped.

The bust follows another foiled robbery that happened in Sebokeng on Thursday. Police arrested four suspects found with two pistols and a rifle at a bottle store they were allegedly planning to hit.

Acting on intelligence, police had the store under observation and were also monitoring the suspects. Just after 5pm they spotted the suspects’ vehicle — that matched a description they had been given.

Just as seven armed men entered the bottle store the police struck and there was a shoot-out. It was discovered that the car driven by the suspects, a red VW Polo, was stolen in Vereeniging last year.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended the teams for acting fast and preventing the robberies.

“I am pleased with the manner in which the members handled the information and arrested these suspects. There is a high possibility that these suspects are involved in other serious and violent crimes. Their arrests will help in the reduction of crime in Sedibeng and the surroundings,” Mawela said.

Masondo said investigations under way will include profiling the suspects and ballistics tests on the seized firearms to determine whether they can be linked to other crimes.

TimesLIVE

