×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Army’s Operation Chariot to bolster rescue and relief efforts in disaster-ravaged KZN

18 April 2022 - 11:25 By TIMESLIVE
A house in Ekukhanyeni in Pinetown balances precariously on a slope after torrential rains hammered parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
A house in Ekukhanyeni in Pinetown balances precariously on a slope after torrential rains hammered parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Disaster relief in KwaZulu-Natal will get a much needed boost thanks to the army, which is sending 10,000 members to help with relief, rescue and rebuilding the province following torrential rains that left more than 400 people dead and thousands homeless.

On Monday, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said it was deploying members as part of Operation Chariot to assist with disaster management efforts and activities including providing protection, support for mop-up work, extraction, technical assessments and transportation of humanitarian relief, equipment and goods.

The army said the response was motivated by the destructive torrential rains affecting more than 30,000 people and damaging houses, schools, roads, bridges, buildings and economic and business infrastructure.

“There is the immediate activation of 5 x Battalion Headquarters and 15 x Companies, which include support and engineer capabilities, to mobilise in the province. The additional 45 x Companies will be in a readiness state to mobilise, when and if instructed, to render support as part of disaster relief teams in KwaZulu-Natal. The deploying troops will include regulars and reserves.”

On Sunday the province said it had received 38 call outs, about 63 people were missing or unaccounted for and the death toll stood at 443. 

WATCH | Zikalala slams ‘favouritism’ allegation after video of water tanker at his home goes viral

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has slammed allegations of preferential treatment in a video of a tanker delivering water to his north coast ...
News
1 hour ago

The army said it will assist with air capabilities including search and rescue, extraction, reconnaissance/assessment missions and transportation of humanitarian relief,  equipment and goods with the provision of two medium utility helicopters, two light utility helicopters and a fixed wing aircraft.

In addition to the loss of life, communities throughout the province have suffered water and electricity outages.

“The army pledges includes 31 10,000 litre water bunkers, three water provisioning systems, two  water points with 1 litre bottled water/plastic sachets, a platoon of electricians and plumbers, 60 tents and bedding for the affected communities.”

The SA Military Health Services will join forces to provide medical support including ambulances, doctors, nurses, psychologists, social workers and pharmacists as needed.

“The arms will also provide logistics in the form of technical expertise to help in disaster management efforts and activities. This could include construction equipment and artisans.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

IN PICS | ‘We lost everything’: Families face uncertain future after floods in KZN

Many families displaced by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal do not have land to rebuild their homes, people are missing and protests over electricity and ...
News
2 hours ago

Death toll rises to more than 400 as KZN counts the cost of the floods

The death toll in the floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 443, with an estimated 63 people still missing.
News
18 hours ago

Health officials on diarrhoea alert as KZN floods cause water shortages

KwaZulu-Natal health officials fear diarrhoea outbreaks as the province faces water and sanitation challenges caused by floods.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Virologist issues warning to world over Covid-19 travel bans on SA South Africa
  2. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  3. Duduzile celebrates Jacob Zuma's 80th birthday with tequila worth thousands South Africa
  4. Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden and Finland join Nato World
  5. Man claims he was detained for breaking fast on Gautrain South Africa

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground