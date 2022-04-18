×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bodies of three children recovered from stream in Diepsloot

18 April 2022 - 19:18
The circumstances leading to the drowning are under investigation. Stock photo.
The circumstances leading to the drowning are under investigation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

The bodies of three boys — aged eight, nine and 10 — were recovered on Monday from a stream in Diepsloot, Johannesburg.

City of Johannesburg emergency management services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed the aquatic rescue unit and police water wing recovered the bodies of the children at about 2pm.

The circumstances around the incident were being investigated.

“We urge residents, especially parents and adults, to monitor children and keep them away from river streams to prevent drownings."

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cape Town firefighters lend a hand in flood-devastated KZN

A Cape Town fire and rescue team arrived in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday to help their counterparts recover the bodies of flood victims.
News
2 days ago

Death toll rises to more than 400 as KZN counts the cost of the floods

The death toll in the floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 443, with an estimated 63 people still missing.
News
1 day ago

‘Their screams were drowned out by the rain’- 5 heart-wrenching stories from the KZN floods

“Everything happened in the blink of an eye. The heavy water pummelled the whole dwelling. The children’s little bodies were no match for the gushing ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Virologist issues warning to world over Covid-19 travel bans on SA South Africa
  2. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  3. Duduzile celebrates Jacob Zuma's 80th birthday with tequila worth thousands South Africa
  4. Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden and Finland join Nato World
  5. Schools face fall in fees as parents feel the pinch News

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground