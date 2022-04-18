×

City Power hopes to repair gutted Eldorado Park substation by Wednesday

18 April 2022 - 15:03
Some areas in Johannesburg are without power after a fire gutted the Eldorado Park substation on Friday morning.
Image: Supplied/@CityPowerJhb

City Power said on Monday if all goes according to plan, repair work at Eldorado Park substation, which was gutted by fire on Friday, will see power restored by Wednesday.

Some parts of Johannesburg were left without power due to the blaze.

“We remain hopeful repairs will be done and power restored by Wednesday if all goes according to plan. We appeal for patience and co-operation from residents while we work on repairs. We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing to the livelihoods, businesses and lives of residents,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

TimesLIVE reported on Friday that Johannesburg Water confirmed power outages due to the fire had affected its infrastructure and could lead to water outages.

Mangena said the fire damaged one transformer. A second one was affected by the heat and will be tested. The control room was also damaged.

“We are worried about the increase in vandalism and theft of infrastructure in and around Eldorado Park while we are busy with repairs at the substation. We appeal to residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement around electricity infrastructure,” he said.

He said work had progressed well despite threatening rainfall.

