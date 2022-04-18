×

Covid-19 update: 877 new cases in SA with most identified in Gauteng

18 April 2022 - 18:31 By TIMESLIVE
A snapshot of Covid-19 in SA on April 18 2022.
Image: NICD

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday there had been 877 new Covid-19 cases identified in SA with most of them in Gauteng followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

An additional 34 deaths were recorded — three in the past 24 to 48 hours — bringing the total to 100,181.

" Most of new cases today [Monday] are from Gauteng (50%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%). The Western Cape accounted for 15% and the Eastern Cape and Free State accounted for 3% each. Mpumalanga accounted for 2% and Limpopo, the Northern Cape and the North West accounted for 1% each.

There was an increase of four hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

