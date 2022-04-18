×

South Africa

Education minister to head to KZN as 630 schools affected

18 April 2022 - 12:46 By TIMESLIVE
Part of Caversham Road in Pinetown was washed away on April 12 2022. Several pupils are reported to have drowned during floods in the province.
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga will visit KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday to assess the extent of the damage caused by the floods and to meet with the provincial education department.

Motshekga and KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu will visit affected schools in the province.

The department said the latest statistics show 630 schools were affected, 101 were inaccessible and 124 have suffered extensive damage.

It has been reported 57 pupils died and five are missing.

Rescue and recovery processes are ongoing.

The department confirmed one teacher and food handler was reported to have died in the floods that hammered the province last week.

TimesLIVE

