South Africa

Easter on the roads

More than 16 killed on Gauteng roads: Plea for safety on Easter Monday

Fatalities and injuries could rise as travellers flock back to the province

18 April 2022 - 10:03 By Tanya Farber
More than 16 people have died on Gauteng's roads this Easter weekend.
More than 16 people have died on Gauteng's roads this Easter weekend.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

Please follow the rules of the road.

That is the desperate plea from Gauteng traffic police after more than 16 people died on roads in the province over the Easter weekend so far.

Spokesperson Sello Maremane said “many motorists are expected to be driving back to the province following the long weekend”, and called for compliance with the rules so more tragedies do not take place.

Of the more than 16 who died so far, eight were pedestrians, he said. 

“The province has recorded several crashes and fatalities since the beginning of the Easter road safety campaign last Thursday. As the Easter weekend draws to a close, high traffic volumes are expected this afternoon until late at night as a lot of people will be driving back to Gauteng. The preliminary statistics on the Easter season indicate more than 16 road fatalities have been recorded on Gauteng roads,” he said.

Roads quieter but authorities raise concerns about speeding motorists

Eleven people were killed in the Western Cape on Friday morning when a bus and minibus collided.
News
2 days ago

He said road crashes leading to fatalities are largely attributed to the attitude and behaviour of road users. 

Drunk driving, reckless and negligent driving, speeding, unsafe overtaking, public transport overloading and vehicle fitness are among the challenges that compound the situation on Gauteng roads. 

He said traffic police would “be on high alert to deal decisively with road traffic violations”.

Maremane said Gauteng traffic police extend condolences to the families and friends who lost loved ones, and wished a speedy recovery to all those receiving medical treatment due to injuries sustained in crashes over Easter.

