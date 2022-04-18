WATCH | President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on government's response to widespread flooding
18 April 2022 - 20:56
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the government’s response to the catastrophic floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
This after a special cabinet meeting on Sunday where the government assessed the social and economic aftermath of flooding in the two provinces and work under way to provide relief and rebuild.
