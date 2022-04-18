×

South Africa

WATCH | President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on government's response to widespread flooding

18 April 2022 - 20:56

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the government’s response to the catastrophic floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

This after a special cabinet meeting on Sunday where the government assessed the social and economic aftermath of flooding in the two provinces and work under way to provide relief and rebuild.

MORE:

Death toll rises to more than 400 as KZN counts the cost of the floods

The death toll in the floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 443, with an estimated 63 people still missing.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Lucky escape for KZN man in floods

A KwaZulu-Natal man still cannot believe he survived the recent floods after his neighbour's house collapsed on him while he was sleeping.
News
1 day ago

UPDATE | President Ramaphosa to brief SA on Monday at 9pm about response to devastating floods

President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on the government’s response to the catastrophic floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Education minister to head to KZN as 630 schools affected

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga will visit KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday to assess the extent of the damage caused by the floods and to meet with ...
News
9 hours ago
