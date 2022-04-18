WATCH | Zikalala slams ‘favouritism’ allegation after video of water tanker at his home goes viral

In response Pather, who is a member of the La Mercy Ratepayers and Civic Association (LMRCA), said there wasn’t any malicious intent in posting the video.

On Monday LMRCA chairperson Ravi Ramsundar said on the evening of April 15, a municipal water tanker arrived at the premier’s house, which is near the local community hall, mosque and temple, which were being used to co-ordinate relief and temporarily house residents affected by the floods.

Ramsundar said the mosque had until then distributed water via its borehole. He said some displaced residents and members of the association tried to access water from the tanker but were not successful.

“The vice-chairperson Tashya Giyapersad immediately contacted the premier via WhatsApp. He emphatically denied the tanker was destined solely for his home and indicated residents were entitled to and had been offered water.

“This is factually incorrect as the LMRCA and several informal dwellers who were resident at the community hall proceeded to the truck for water but were advised the water was for the premier only. “

He said a video of the situation was circulated and it was only after the video went viral that they observed a “feeding” photographic opportunity on April 17 with the premier’s wife.

“This issue is more than just about corruption. This issue is about a fight for survival in the fight for access to resources to which every person is entitled as a basic human right.

“The LMRCA will not stand by idly and watch an injustice perpetrated. Nepotism and corruption must be targeted at grass roots level and will not be tolerated,” he said.

