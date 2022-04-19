Arena CEO steps down after 23 years in the group

After serving the group for more than 23 years, Arena Holdings chief executive Andy Gill will step down from his position at the end of April.

Gill began his career as a journalism cadet at Business Day in 1989 before moving to Reuters.

Company chair Tshepo Mahloele said after Gill’s stay at Reuters he rejoined the company as editor of Business Times.

“Gill became MD of the media division and was appointed CEO in 2020.

“I want to thank Andy for his service to the group, especially in the past two years where he led the business through incredibly tough trading conditions created by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

On filling the vacancy, Mahloele said the board had commenced with the process to find a suitable candidate to take Arena to the next level in the coming years.

“Andy will be available to consult with me as I take a more active role in the business and we ensure a smooth transition to a new CEO,” Mahloele said.

