×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Arena CEO steps down after 23 years in the group

19 April 2022 - 13:52 By Naziziphiwo Buso
Andy Gill will leave Arena Holdings at the end of April.
Andy Gill will leave Arena Holdings at the end of April.
Image: Supplied

After serving the group for more than 23 years, Arena Holdings chief executive Andy Gill will step down from his position at the end of April. 

Gill began his career as a journalism cadet at Business Day in 1989 before moving to Reuters. 

Company chair Tshepo Mahloele said after Gill’s stay at Reuters he rejoined the company as editor of Business Times

“Gill became MD of the media division and was appointed CEO in 2020. 

“I want to thank Andy for his service to the group, especially in the past two years where he led the business through incredibly tough trading conditions created by the Covid-19 pandemic.” 

On filling the vacancy, Mahloele said the board had commenced with the process to find a suitable candidate to take Arena to the next level in the coming years.

“Andy will be available to consult with me as I take a more active role in the business and we ensure a smooth transition to a new CEO,” Mahloele said. 

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

Lebashe chair Tshepo Mahloele appointed patron of Global Citizen in Africa

The chair and founder of Lebashe Investment Group, Tshepo Mahloele, has pledged to mobilise governments, corporations and other world players to ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | 'The Family Table' featuring Ciko Thomas

In this episode of 'The Family Table': Banker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed petrol head Ciko Thomas sits down with Bongani Chinkanda and ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | 'The Family Table' featuring Cezanne Kouta

In this episode of The Family Table: Wine and how to enjoy it with Eighteen13 owner Cezanne Kouta
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  2. Virologist issues warning to world over Covid-19 travel bans on SA South Africa
  3. Schools face fall in fees as parents feel the pinch News
  4. Duduzile celebrates Jacob Zuma's 80th birthday with tequila worth thousands South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa allies accused of trying to influence Eastern Cape contest Politics

Latest Videos

Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?
Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods