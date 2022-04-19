×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Best-case scenario: load-shedding until Friday — Stage 6 'not envisioned for this week'

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
19 April 2022 - 10:38
After the abrupt implementation of stage 2 load-shedding over the Easter weekend, Eskom on Tuesday stepped it up to stage 4. Stock photo.
After the abrupt implementation of stage 2 load-shedding over the Easter weekend, Eskom on Tuesday stepped it up to stage 4. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Shortly after stepping up load-shedding to stage 4 on Tuesday, Eskom announced the earliest it will be able to consider ending the rolling blackouts will be Friday morning.

Speaking at a press briefing, Eskom's group executive for generation, Philip Dukashe, said load-shedding would be reassessed only on Friday.

“At this stage we do not envision stage 6 being necessary this week. We are hoping that will continue to be the case,” Dukashe said.

CEO Andre de Ruyter said while there was an additional 200MW of power available from independent power producers, they are contractually prevented from feeding this into the grid because of government regulations.

The current power crisis situation has come about after a record high number of “unplanned breakdowns” prompted the abrupt start of stage 2 load-shedding on Easter Sunday afternoon as Eskom’s ability to keep the lights on sank.

The situation escalated suddenly on Tuesday when units at Majuba and Tutuka tripped, forcing the implementation of stage 4 load-shedding.

“Regretfully, Eskom has just been forced to implement stage 4 load-shedding at 7.20am following Majuba unit 5 and Tutuka unit 4 tripping,” Eskom announced early on Tuesday.

Stage 4 allows for up to 4,000MW of the national load to be shed — meaning double the frequency of outages experienced on stage 2. Stage 4 means 12 outages of two-and-a-half hours over a four-day period or 12 four-hour outages in eight days.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Eskom gives an update on power challenges

Eskom is expected to hold a briefing on Tuesday on the challenges facing the power utility.
News
1 hour ago

DA wants Eskom to be declared a state of disaster as load-shedding is pushed to stage 4

The DA says Eskom must be declared a state of disaster for failing to prevent ongoing load-shedding.
Politics
1 hour ago

Eskom implements stage 4 load-shedding

Eskom has implemented stage 4 load-shedding after two units tripped.
News
3 hours ago

Easter joy turns to power outage nightmare: Eskom lambasted for increased load-shedding

"You people are running that plant like a shebeen," said one user.
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  2. Virologist issues warning to world over Covid-19 travel bans on SA South Africa
  3. Schools face fall in fees as parents feel the pinch News
  4. Duduzile celebrates Jacob Zuma's 80th birthday with tequila worth thousands South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa allies accused of trying to influence Eastern Cape contest Politics

Latest Videos

Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?
Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods