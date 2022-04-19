Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks

A Durban woman who filmed donor aid allegedly being removed from the Virginia Airport stands by her claim that the eThekwini municipality was removing hampers intended for rescue staff without permission.

On Tuesday Ward 36 Residents Association chair Vanessa Knight told TimesLIVE she had agreed to meet with officials before the municipality issued a statement saying the aid was removed in a “misunderstanding” and she had tarnished the reputation of a municipal employee by claiming the woman had stolen hampers.

“There was no misunderstanding. If you are removing something that does not belong to you, that is stealing. I didn’t accuse the woman of being a thief. I said eThekwini municipality was stealing. Many videos were shared. It just so happened that the one with the woman driving the municipal vehicle was shared many times,” Knight said.

Knight said the aid was donated by residents and businesses for rescue teams. What was left was sent with rescue teams to distribute to victims during rescue efforts.

“We received a call from the sister of one of the rescuers based at Virginia Airport. She said people were sleeping in the hangars and needed aid. We provided beds, water, food and toilet paper. Soon businesses came on board. We decided we would package that to send with rescue helicopters because we knew they were meeting people who had no access to roads or were grieving and would need something to show others care.”