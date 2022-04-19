×

South Africa

Four sinkholes have developed as a result of illegal mining activities, JRA says

19 April 2022 - 08:22
The JRA says it has prioritised repairs to sinkholes along John and Webber streets in Booysens, with repairs currently under way to address damaged storm water infrastructure and road surfaces. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Iuliia Mikhalitskaia

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) says it has identified and barricaded four sinkholes that have developed as a result of illegal mining activities in the Booysens vicinity after a collapse of the roads.

The agency said it has prioritised repairs to sinkholes along John and Webber streets in Booysens, with repairs currently under way to address damaged stormwater infrastructure and road surfaces.

“Motorists are advised to approach the affected streets with caution, especially at night,” it said.

The JRA highlighted the scourge of vandalism to public infrastructure saying it poses major safety risks.

“The damage to road assets due to illegal mining activities and removal and theft of traffic lights infrastructure poses major safety hazards to road users. In some cases, serious injuries and fatal accidents are the unfortunate and devastating outcomes that the city and its residents are faced with,” it said.

The agency said it will intensify efforts by partnering with security companies, resident associations, community safety forums and law enforcement agencies to address the spate of theft and vandalism of road infrastructure.

“The community can assist by reporting these illegal activities to the city’s law enforcement department. JRA team will soon be carrying out more repairs in the Selby Precinct and further detailed plan pertaining to the sinkholes will be communicated in due course.”

