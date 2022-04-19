Hundreds left homeless after devastating Langa fire — here's what you need to know

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has appealed for donations of essential items to help those left homeless and destitute by devastating fires in the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa.

Winde said items such as disposable nappies, baby food and blankets can be dropped off at the City of Cape Town offices and Mustadafin Foundation.

He also expressed support for affected families and commended a swift response from the city’s fire department that extinguished the flames on site.

Here’s everything you need to know:

WHAT WAS THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE?

The City of Cape Town said the cause of the fires is unknown. The blaze started on Saturday evening, prompting a swift response from the city’s fire department.

Mayoral committee member Zahid Badroodien said the fire had been contained by Saturday evening and personnel remained at the scene to assess any flare-ups.