Hundreds left homeless after devastating Langa fire — here's what you need to know
Western Cape premier Alan Winde has appealed for donations of essential items to help those left homeless and destitute by devastating fires in the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa.
Winde said items such as disposable nappies, baby food and blankets can be dropped off at the City of Cape Town offices and Mustadafin Foundation.
He also expressed support for affected families and commended a swift response from the city’s fire department that extinguished the flames on site.
Here’s everything you need to know:
WHAT WAS THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE?
The City of Cape Town said the cause of the fires is unknown. The blaze started on Saturday evening, prompting a swift response from the city’s fire department.
Mayoral committee member Zahid Badroodien said the fire had been contained by Saturday evening and personnel remained at the scene to assess any flare-ups.
UPDATE LANGA FIRE - 22:00 | At 20:52 this evening I received the update from officials on the ground that the fire in Langa had been contained. The situation remains tense and emergency personnel are vigilant to any flare ups. It is estimated that about 100 structures are damaged pic.twitter.com/FpObG1aA0M— Dr Zahid Badroodien (@ZahidBadroodien) April 16, 2022
HOW MANY HOUSES WERE DAMAGED?
Acting mayor Eddie Andrews said on Monday 260 structures were destroyed, affecting 767 individuals. No fatalities were reported.
Andrews said the city was relieved these numbers were lower than initial estimates.
“It has been challenging, but I commend everyone who has had a hand in extinguishing the fire and ensuring that no lives were lost, and who have been on scene around the clock since, to provide support and relief to the residents who have lost everything,” said Andrews in an updated statement.
WHAT IS BEING DONE TO REBUILD INFRASTRUCTURE?
Officials and personnel from the water and sanitation department were at the scene to quantify the extent of the damage.
Andrews said 10 chemical toilets will be installed later this week, while Badroodien said water pipes will be replaced to ensure water supply in the area.
ARE THERE RELIEF EFFORTS?
Assistance was immediately available for victims including:
- The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Gift of the Givers provided meals and sanitary packs to individuals from affected households;
- The city also made available temporary shelter at the local church hall, though it said the demand was low as victims preferred to stay with friends or relatives; and
- A faith-based organisation offered to deliver school stationery and clothing by the end of the week
The following drop-off points are available for donations:
• The Urban Rural Development (083 521 0328), City of Cape Town housing department, corner of Langalibalele Drive and Lerotholi Avenue, Langa, and;
• Mustadafin Foundation (076 422 1667), corner of Heide and Antelope Court, Bridgetown.
