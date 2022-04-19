KZN government appeals to funeral conductors to stop creating 'false sense of alarm' in mortuaries
The KwaZulu-Natal government has urged funeral parlours in the province to stop creating a “false sense of alarm” over backlogs in mortuaries.
This comes after the government dismissed reports that mortuaries in the province were reportedly full and unable to cope with the number of bodies coming in as a result of the floods.
Premier Sihle Zikalala confirmed that the death toll was 443 while about 63 people were still missing or unaccounted for.
“Regarding mortuaries, we are in control of the situation through the department of health. We have completed 243 postmortems, and are left with 114 more to complete. We have mobilised additional resources, including seven doctors, to ensure that postmortems are completed speedily, to avoid congestion and to enable those who are grieving to bury their loved ones,” Zikalala.
Zikalala acknowledged delays with postmortem reports, saying it was due to water and electricity challenges.
He said officials are constantly monitoring the situation and sending bodies to facilities that have space.
“We are appealing to those who have lost their loved ones to be patient, and wish to assure them that we are doing the best we can under the circumstances.
“We would also like to appeal to funeral conductors to stop creating a false sense of alarm, and to allow our forensic pathologists to do their work unhindered and to collect bodies that have been completed without delay,” he said.
Zikalala said the provincial government was also working with the department of home affairs to assist with death certificates and relevant documentation for victims of the flood disaster.
“We expect that they will use their mobile services to reach the people in community halls and provide temporary services stationed in areas not easily accessible. The services will be rendered in a clustered approach involving the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and home affairs.”
According to Zikalala, a burial support committee has been established for co-ordination purposes, working with the department of social development and the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.
“The government and social partners will provide support to the bereaved families. The executive council approved the provincial policy on government support funeral assistance to people who passed away as a result of the flood disaster,” he said.
“Municipalities have policies to assist the needy and the indigent and are currently conducting profiling in line with their policies. Partners such as AVBOB have committed to supporting about 150 people. Every needy family will be supported and we will be ready to assist families that are ready to lay their loved ones to rest.”
