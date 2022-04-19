KZN government appeals to funeral conductors to stop creating 'false sense of alarm' in mortuaries

The KwaZulu-Natal government has urged funeral parlours in the province to stop creating a “false sense of alarm” over backlogs in mortuaries.

This comes after the government dismissed reports that mortuaries in the province were reportedly full and unable to cope with the number of bodies coming in as a result of the floods.

Premier Sihle Zikalala confirmed that the death toll was 443 while about 63 people were still missing or unaccounted for.

“Regarding mortuaries, we are in control of the situation through the department of health. We have completed 243 postmortems, and are left with 114 more to complete. We have mobilised additional resources, including seven doctors, to ensure that postmortems are completed speedily, to avoid congestion and to enable those who are grieving to bury their loved ones,” Zikalala.

Zikalala acknowledged delays with postmortem reports, saying it was due to water and electricity challenges.

He said officials are constantly monitoring the situation and sending bodies to facilities that have space.

“We are appealing to those who have lost their loved ones to be patient, and wish to assure them that we are doing the best we can under the circumstances.

“We would also like to appeal to funeral conductors to stop creating a false sense of alarm, and to allow our forensic pathologists to do their work unhindered and to collect bodies that have been completed without delay,” he said.